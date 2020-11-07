Man wounded in shooting at Motel 6 parking lot in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting in a motel parking lot that wounded a man Friday afternoon.

The department said officers were called to the 1300 block of Easton Drive just before 4 p.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot, but no victim at the scene. A man later arrived at an area hospital with “moderate” gunshot wounds and was listed as critical.

No description of possible suspects or motive was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

