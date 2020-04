(KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that left a man wounded in Wasco.

Deputies said they were called to the 1800 block of Gaston Street after recieving calls about shots heard in the area.

When they arrived they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. KCSO says the man was taken to a hospital.

The man’s condition was not immediately known.

