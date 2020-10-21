Man wounded during shooting at large gathering in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a 20-year-old man during a large public gathering over the weekend. The shooting happened at the Plaza de Toros El Zarape on Garzoli Avenue, near the Wonderful Halos distribution center.

When officers arrived, they found hundreds of people at the event and one person with a bullet wound in his head, according to Delano Police. The man was taken to the hospital and is still alive.

Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said there was a dispute before the shooting happened.

Attendees of the large event were not following COVID-19 public health guidelines. The Delano Police Department and the Kern Public Health Department confirmed the Plaza de Toros El Zarape also did not have the required permits for people to gather.

This is a developing story.