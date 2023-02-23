BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded after a shooting on Stockdale Highway Thursday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

According to PulsePoint, emergency crews were dispatched to Stockdale Highway between South Montclair Street and McDonald Way at 6:39 p.m.

Police said the ambulance, the fire department and the police were responding to the report of the shooting call.

A Bakersfield police spokesperson said the victim’s wounds were “minor to moderate.”

No other information on the incident was immediately known.

A 17 News photographer at the scene said the eastbound lanes on Stockdale Highway between South Montclair Street and McDonald Way are closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.