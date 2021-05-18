Man, Woman and Students of the Year campaign raises over $320K for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Man, Woman and Students of the Year campaigns raised $323,504 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The virtual grand finale was revealed Friday for the Central California campaigns. High School students raised money for seven weeks, while prominent men and women in the community had 10 weeks to raise funds. 17’s Tami Mlcoch served as emcee.

The Woman of the Year, Kelliane O’Neill, raised more than $28,000. The Man of the Year, Kevin Burton, brought in more than $23,000.

The Students of the Year, the Coastal Cancel Cancer Crew raised more than $87,000.

