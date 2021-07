BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old man with a mental health disorder went missing Tuesday, his mother says.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Bradley Wilkendorf was last seen about 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Kent Drive in East Bakersfield.

He’s described as 5-foot-10, about 150 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.