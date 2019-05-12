Man with a machete leads to SWAT standoff in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The crisis negotiations team was called out to East Bakersfield late Saturday afternoon for a man with a machete and under the influence of drugs.

The Sheriff’s office was called out to the 8300 block of Fillmore Avenue for a man under the influence of PCP threatening an unknown victim with a machete.

Investigators say the father of the suspect attempted to take the machete away and tried to calm his son down.

The SWAT team, K-9 unit and Crisis Negotiation team were called out to the scene.

According to KCSO, the suspect, Justin English, removed his clothes and yelled at police to shoot him.

Deputies say no one was seriously injured.

But, English was taken to a local hospital after a brief struggle with police.