BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One lucky person is starting off their summer right after purchasing a lottery ticket from a gas station in Tehachapi.

According to the California Lottery Robert Gage won $2 million after purchasing a crossword scratcher game from Sunny View Gas Stop.

California Lottery officials announced three other lottery winners who purchased tickets in Fresno, Modesto and Los Angeles County.

Rudy Mendoza purchased a scratcher at a Speedway on East Avenue in Fresno and won $1 million, according to lottery officials.

Officials say Prince Chand purchased a scratcher at the Liquor House II in Modesto and won $1 million.

Pamela Adelamini purchased a scratcher at a Ralphs in Los Angeles County and won $5 million, according to officials.

California Lottery players can win big in two jackpots Wednesday night, according to officials. The Powerball jackpot is estimated to reach $400 million and the SuperLotto Plus has a $69 million jackpot.