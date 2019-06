LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man found Saturday in Isabella Lake has been confirmed as that of a boater who went missing about a week earlier, coroner’s officials said.

Spencer Makaza, 36, jumped from a boat into the lake June 9 at French Gulch Marina and didn’t surface, according to coroner’s officials. His body was found Saturday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled.