Man who threatened Blue Oak employees pleads to felony assault charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who threatened employees at Blue Oak Coffee Roasting in downtown Bakersfield has pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge and faces a year in jail, prosecutors said.

Joshua McCloud Harris, 23, entered the plea Friday. A charge of making threats was dismissed.

District Attorney’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel said the plea agreement stipulates Harris spend a year in jail followed by three years of probation including mental health counseling.

The coffee shop’s owners said Harris entered the business at about 6:45 a.m. April 5. He pulled his pants down and touched himself, threatened to rape them and asked how much money was in the register, the owners said.

He left when they screamed to draw attention to the shop and called police.

Harris is set for sentencing July 16.