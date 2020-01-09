Man who shot himself in standoff with police near Nevada-California border may be tied to Kern homicide

(KGET/KLAS) — A man who shot himself during a standoff with police along Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California border may be a suspect in a homicide Wednesday afternoon in Kern County.

Police sources say California law enforcement agencies chased a homicide suspect to the Nevada state line, causing the closure of Interstate 15 in both directions.

#trafficupate I-15 northbound is closed at Nipton Road in California due to the incident near Primm. All vehicles are be forced to exit at Nipton Rd. No time frame for when I-15 northbound will reopen. #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 9, 2020

The incident ended when the suspect shot himself and officers returned fire. According to Las Vegas sister-station KLAS, sources say the suspect allegedly killed his mother and dismembered her in California. The source noted that she was a corrections officer.

In Kern County, residents in Golden Hills say a 55-year-old woman was found dead in her home was an employee of the Tehachapi Prison.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a welfare check at a home located in the 21800 block of Quail Springs Road in Golden Hills around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Inside the home, deputies found a 55-year-old woman with traumatic injuries, KCSO spokesperson Angela Monroe said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Through the Kern County Assessor’s Office, 17 News obtained the name of the home owner for the address where the woman was found dead. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed the home owner’s name matched one of their Tehachapi State Prison employees.

Official identification has not yet been released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.