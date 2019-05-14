Man who fatally stabbed brother sentenced to 29 years in prison

by: Jason Kotowski

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who fatally stabbed his brother was sentenced Tuesday to 29 years in prison. 

Ralph Valenzuela, 32, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter. A charge of first-degree murder was dismissed.

Upon his arrest in the killing of 30-year-old Richie Vincent Valenzuela, Ralph Valenzuela was found in possession of a bloody 8-inch folding knife, according to court documents. A relative told investigators both brothers consumed alcohol and illegal drugs and that possibly played a role in the incident.

Officers arrived at Gage Street around 12:30 a.m. July 25 as Ralph Valenzuela placed his brother in a car, the documents said. He told police he was trying to drive Richie Valenzuela to the hospital. 

Richie Valenzuela died hours later at Kern Medical Center. 

