Man who engaged in sex acts with boy he met on Grindr sentenced to 10 years in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted to engaging in sex acts with a boy he met on the Grindr dating app was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Gerardo Orbe-Lucas, 47, sat facing away from media and made no comment as Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer imposed sentence.

Orbe-Lucas’ public defender, Paul Cadman, told his client to face the wall because he didn’t want him photographed due to safety concerns in prison regarding the charges to which he pleaded. Those charges include a no contest plea to lewd or lascivious acts with a a child under 14.

On April 10, 2017, police were called to the victim’s home in south Bakersfield by his parents. The parents said they arrived home around 8 p.m. to find a green Ford Explorer parked in their driveway, according to court documents.

The mother entered the home and the father, who remained outside, saw a man walk down the street, get in the Explorer and drive away.

Upon the mother entering the house, her son ran to the bathroom and shut the door, according to court documents. She knocked, and he said he was “fine.”

Two hours later, however, he woke his parents and said he had let a man inside the house and the man raped him, the documents said. He said he met the man on Facebook.

Questioned by police, the boy later admitted he didn’t meet the man on Facebook, but on an app he refused to name.

Investigators used the boy’s phone to identify Orbe-Lucas, who they found owns a green Ford Explorer, the documents said.

Orbe-Lucas told police met the boy on Grindr and engaged in sex acts with him but claimed the boy was the aggressor. He said he thought the boy was 21.