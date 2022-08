BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died in a rollover crash in the McFarland area in early June has been identified.

Elvin Humberto Chacon Castro, 44, of Wasco was the operator of the vehicle that ejected him after he struck a tree and rolled over, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said a post-death examination was done and the cause of his death was multiple blunt force trauma and the manner was an accident.