Man who died in Lake Isabella structure fire in March identified

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died at the scene of a structure fire in Lake Isabella in March has been identified.

James Donald Case, 62, was found at a residence in the 2700 block of Mayfair Road, near Crestview Avenue on March 2 by the Kern County Fire Department. Case died from acute carbon monoxide poisoning and the manner of death was listed as an accident, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

By KGET’s count, this puts the total number of fatal fires in Kern County to eight.