Man who suffered fatal injuries in Highway 46 crash Sunday identified

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died after a crash in Lost Hills Sunday afternoon has been identified.

Teodomiro Torres Ponce, 72, of Watsonville was injured at 3:26 p.m. in a collision with another vehicle on Highway 46, just east of Lost Hills Road, according to a coroner’s release.

He was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol said Thomas Schaiterer, the driver of the other vehicle, took his eyes off the road as he drove east on Highway 46 ahead of the intersection with Lost Hills Road. When he looked back, he saw traffic in front of him was stopped.

Schaiterer, 22, then turned his vehicle left into oncoming traffic and hit Ponce’s vehicle, officers said.

Schaiterer suffered major injuries, according to the CHP. Yolanda Ponce, 66, a passenger in Teodomiro Ponce’s vehicle, suffered moderate injuries.

Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to a be a factor, officers said.

