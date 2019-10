TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died early Thursday after a crash on Highway 58 has been identified.

Francisco Manuel Page, 34, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed around 2 a.m. west of Highway 202, according to coroner’s officials.

Page was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead at 4:01 a.m., officials said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.