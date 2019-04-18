Man wanted for recklessly firing gun inside Bakersfield bar
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Police are asking for help to find a man wanted for recklessly discharging a gun inside a bar.
Police say it happened on April 1, just before 2 a.m. at the Westfair Lounge at 2356 Wible Road.
The man is described to be between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He was wearing a black tank top, dark pants, and a black and white hat. He has black hair and tattoos on his left arm.
The man fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Det. Nathan Anderberg at 326-3513 or Bakersfield police at 327-7111.
