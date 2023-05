BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is searching for a man wanted for questioning about an arson fire in southwest Bakersfield.

The fire happened the evening of April 21 on Yeager Way. The man is described as bald, between 35 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information about the mans whereabouts is asked to call BFD at 661-326-3911.