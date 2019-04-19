Man wanted for pizza shop robbery in Bakersfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Police need help identifying the man suspected of an armed robbery of a pizza shop in South Bakersfield.

On March 7, a suspect entered the Little Caesar's, located at 2515 South H Street, and robbed the business with a firearm.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, they describe the suspect as a medium build white or Hispanic male, in his 40's, standing approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10. He was last seen wearing a light blue hat with a long white sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or this case call Detective Bishop at 326-3511 or BPD at 327-7111.