Man wanted for burglarizing McDonald’s on South Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man burglarized a McDonald’s restaurant in central Bakersfield.

Police said the burglary occurred around 2:30 a.m. May 12 at the McDonald’s at 11 S. Chester Ave. A surveillance image of the burglar has been released.

He’s described as white or Hispanic, in his early 20s, slim build, dark hair and wore a black or gray hat, black T-shirt with white lettering saying “In my defense I was left unsupervised,” a ring on his left finger, khaki pants and tan combat boots.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Officer T. Salazar at 326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.