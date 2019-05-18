Man walks from Los Angeles to Bakersfield to raise money for CSF Foundation

A Southern California man made great strides toward helping the uninsured get the surgeries they need.

Santiago Nieto is a radio DJ from Burbank.

On Friday afternoon, he finished a 150-mile walk from Los Angeles to Bakersfield.

Nieto began his journey on Monday with the goal of raising awareness of and money for the CSF Medical Foundation.

The local non-profit makes surgeries to the uninsured possible.

“This walk is not a total success just because I did the 150 miles,” Nieto said. “It is a success when you finish the walk and people actually go in action and donate.”

