Man used prosthetic leg to beat elderly roommate who later died, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of severely beating an elderly roommate who died months later used a prosthetic leg to bash the man in the face, according to court documents.

Paul Lujan was arrested hours after the attack and remains in custody.

Around 2 a.m. May 9, Lujan, 43, turned on some country music in the room he and Lawrence Olivas, 68, shared at a residence in the 2700 block of Dore Drive, in south Bakersfield.

Olivas woke up and asked him to turn the music off. Lujan refused.

Legally blind and suffering from dementia, Olivas swore at Lujan, according to Lujan’s statement to investigators contained in the newly released documents. Olivas got out of bed and tried to hit Lujan but missed.

Lujan said he then punched Olivas several times, including once so hard in the face it hurt his hand, according to the documents. Olivas returned to his bed and lay down.

But Lujan wasn’t finished. He removed his prosthetic leg and struck Olivas twice in the face with it, the documents say.

“Lujan estimated that the prosthetic leg weighs at least 15 pounds and acknowledged that he took the assault too far,” an investigator wrote in the documents.

Police were called to the house after another resident discovered the badly injured Olivas at about 8 a.m. Lujan had left the residence in a wheelchair but was located nearby.

Olivas was taken to a hospital. He had numerous facial fractures and bleeding on the brain, the documents say.

He died July 12.

During an interview with detectives, Lujan said he smoked methamphetamine the night before the assault. He said he has mental health problems.

Lujan told police he once shot himself in the head with a .357-caliber revolver but survived and now has cognitive issues, according to the documents. He said he lost his leg when he was run over by a train while walking on tracks.

Lujan is next due in court Nov. 1. He’s currently charged with attempted murder and causing injury to an elderly person, but those charges could be amended as a result of Olivas’ death.