Man, two juveniles arrested in Stallion Springs home invasion robbery

STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery last week.

The Stallion Springs Police Department said that on Sunday at around 5 a.m., the Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance in the 28900 block of Horsethief Drive. The caller said someone rang the front doorbell and then fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

When SSPD officers arrived, they found a black Toyota Prius parked in front of an unoccupied residence. Officers determined the vehicle matched the description from the original home invasion robbery.

The officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found five firearms as well as stolen property linked to the the home invasion robbery that occurred on Feb.18 in the 17000 block of Carlisle Drive. Officers also found ski masks and plastic gloves.

Duarte resident Romelo Pride, 23, 32-year-old Malcom Adams from Palmdale and two juveniles were arrested. Pride was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of home invasion robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, false imprisonment, burglary, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and child endangerment.

Adams was booked on suspicion of child endangerment and possessing stolen property and is not believed to have been involved in the robbery.

Two male juveniles from Los Angeles County were booked into the James G. Bowles Juvenile Hall on suspicion of home invasion robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, false imprisonment, burglary, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

“The Stallion Springs Police Department would like to especially thank the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Bear Valley Police Department and the Stallion Springs Police Volunteers for their assistance in this investigation,” the department said in a news release. “This is one of many instances demonstrating the excellent working relationship that exists between law enforcement agencies within Kern County.”