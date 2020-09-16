Man walking from L.A. to Central Valley to raise $100,000 for farmworkers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Wednesday began walking from Los Angeles to to Kern, Tulare and Fresno counties in an effort to raise $100,000 for farmworkers.

Santiago Nieto’s walk began at 9 a.m. at the Mexican Consulate in L.A., and he will travel to cities including Bakersfield and Delano during his long fundraising march, according to a release from the CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation. He’s making the walk in response to the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on farmworkers.

“The crisis generated by the pandemic has led to economic deficits that have created great economic instability for our farmworkers,” the release said. “Our farmworkers have not received any type of economic aid, yet they continue to work earnestly to provide food for our tables.”

To donate through PayPal, click here. To direct deposit, text CSF2020 to 44.321.