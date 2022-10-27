BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred on Oct. 22 on Highway 58 just west of Lokern Road, according to a news release.

CHP officers responded to the collision site at 12:30 p.m., during their investigation they found that Casey Wootten, 47, of Taft, was driving a 2022 Toyota west on Highway 58 west of Lokern Road at a high rate of speed.

Officials said Wootten misjudged the curve in the road and the vehicle ran off the road and came to a rest over 300 feet from the roadway edge.

Wootten was found in his seat-belt unconscious and sustained major injuries, according to CHP. He was transported to Kern Medical. His current condition is unknown.

Officers said the vehicle was cool to the touch upon arrival.

The exact time of the collision is unknown and there were no witnesses to the collision.

Neither alcohol or drugs were believed to be a factor in the crash.