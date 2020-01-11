Man suspected of killing, dumping 15-year-old dog in LA is arrested after pursuit

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old man who allegedly killed and dumped a dog in a gutter in La Mirada last weekend was arrested Friday after a pursuit, authorities announced.

Shane Dubyak of Lakewood faces charges of animal cruelty, evading arrest and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His bail was set at $75,000.

Dubyak is accused of shooting a 15-year-old terrier mix to death near a storm drain in the area of the 16400 block of Phoebe Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

The dead dog was found in the gutter with multiple gunshot wounds by a witness who had heard two shots fired, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Investigators on Wednesday released surveillance footage of the incident as they sought to track down a white Jeep Cherokee tied and two assailants — the shooter and the SUV’s driver.

Tips from the public helped lead detectives to the “primary suspect,” who was found on Friday driving in Artesia, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies tried to pull Dubyak Over, but he allegedly wouldn’t stop, triggering the pursuit. He was arrested by deputies after getting out of his vehicle and trying to run on foot, officials said.

A firearm was recovered.

The arrest was announced one day after Deputy Joana Warren told KTLA that two people related to the fatal dog shooting were in custody. She described them as suspects, but did not provide their names.

It is unclear if they were ever arrested.

No additional information was provided.