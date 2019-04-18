Man suspected in shooting death of 5 year old, acquitted in separate case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man named as a suspect in a notorious Bakersfield shooting has been acquitted in a different, unrelated case.

In 2017, 17 News reported court documents named Johnathan Knight as a suspect in the shooting of 5-year-old Kason Guyton.

The boy was shot while riding with his mother's boyfriend in Central Bakersfield in February 2017.

Knight was one of many taken into custody during a massive gang sweep later that year. He faced several felonies, but charges were eventually dismissed.

Knight was arrested again in September and charged with resisting arrest. On Wednesday, a jury found him not guilty on that count.

The charge was not linked to the Kason Guyton shooting, which remains unsolved more than two years later.

If you have any information in the shooting that killed Guyton, you are urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.