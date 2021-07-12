Man suffers moderate injuries in crash on Truxtun Avenue near Westside Parkway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has suffered moderate injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Truxtun Avenue, near Westside Parkway Monday evening, according to officials.

The crash happened around 7:43 p.m., according to PulsePoint. Officials say the man was ejected from the vehicle. A woman involved in the collision suffered minor injuries. The Westside Parkway freeway and Truxtun Avenue are currently closed in both directions.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.