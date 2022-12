BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suffered major injuries when a pickup crashed into a power pole on Tuesday night in southeast Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to a report of a pickup truck wrapped around a power pole just after 9 p.m. on south Union Avenue near Pacheco Road. When officials arrived they located a man trapped inside the vehicle, according to CHP.

The driver’s current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.