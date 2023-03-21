BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who worked at an Amazon warehouse in Bakersfield is suing the company on allegations he was denied bereavement leave and fired after both his parents died within a week.

A lawsuit filed last week alleges Amazon’s treatment of Scott Brock violated state laws allowing employees to take paid bereavement leave and seeks an unspecified amount in damages for back pay and employment benefits, emotional distress, “reasonable” medical expenses, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.

An Amazon spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times Brock’s termination was unrelated to his bereavement leave requests. He was fired after an investigation found he had threatened a co-worker, the spokesperson told the paper, adding his bereavement leave was approved and paid.

A hearing is scheduled in Kern County on June 30.

The suit, filed by Los Angeles-based West Coast Employment Lawyers, says Brock began working for Amazon in November 2021.

On Jan. 21, his mother passed away and on the following day he requested off Jan. 25-28, according to the suit. Then his father died on Jan. 27.

Two days later, Brock made another bereavement request for three more days off, according to the suit. Human Resources requested an obituary before giving approval, the suit says.

Brock submitted obituaries for both parents and on Feb. 2 was told his request was denied and Amazon “instead terminated him in retaliatory function for his request for leave,” according to the suit.