BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 64-year-old man was struck and killed while walking in the roadway of Highway 166 early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 2:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 166 and Interstate 5 for reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the roadway, according to highway patrol. When CHP arrived they found the man dead in the roadway and the driver was still at the scene.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision, according to CHP. The crash is still being investigated.

Both lanes of Highway 166 were closed for about three hours.

This has been the eighth confirmed pedestrian fatality this year in Kern County, according to 17 News records.

If you have any information regarding this crash, call the California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon Office 661-248-6655.