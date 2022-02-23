Man struck by vehicle on California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck by a vehicle on California Avenue in Central Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 10:39 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of California Avenue and Chester Lane for a man who had been hit by a vehicle, according to BPD. When police arrived they found a man down in the roadway with severe injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, according to BPD. It was determined that speed, alcohol, and drugs were not a factor in the incident.

The incident is still being investigated.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.