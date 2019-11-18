Man struck by multiple vehicles inside marked crosswalk

A man is in critical condition after being hit multiple times while inside a marked crosswalk.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Brundage Lane to a hit-and-run crash.

During the investigation, police found that an adult man was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene. The man then fell into the eastbound lanes of Brundage Lane when he was hit by three additional vehicles.

The fourth vehicle that struck the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.