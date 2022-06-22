BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in the hospital after getting struck by lightning Wednesday morning in Ridgecrest, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department.

Officials said a man in his 30s was walking his dog and pushing his child on a stroller on South Norma Street near West Bowman Road when a lightning bolt hit the top of his head, traveled through his body and exited through his foot at approximately 7:35 a.m.

Bystanders with medical background administered aid to the victim until officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, according to police. He was transported to the a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the man’s dog and child were unharmed.