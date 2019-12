BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday afternoon in East Bakersfield.

According to Bakersfield police, it happened at around 2:20 p.m. near East Truxtun Avenue and Sonora Street.

Police said the man suffered major injuries but a coroner arrived to the scene shorty after.

BNSF railroad police arrived and began investigating.

Authorities provided no other details.