Man stopped on suspicion of DUI said giving a blood test was against his religion, report says

A man stopped on suspicion of drunken driving told officers he refused to take a blood test because it was against his religion, according to a court document.

A search warrant was obtained and a blood sample was taken.

The vehicle driven by Jovany Martin Morales, 28, of North Edwards had been weaving when the California Highway Patrol pulled him over on Highway 14 south of Dawn Road, the document says.

An officer noticed Morales had bloodshot, watery eyes and dilated pupils, according to the document. Morales refused to give either a breath or a blood test.

“You cannot take my blood because of my religion,” Morales said according to the document. No details regarding what religion Morales observes are contained in the report.

Morales has not been charged, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.