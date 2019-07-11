Man stole items from garage, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man stole items from a garage in west Bakersfield on Tuesday, police said.

The theft occurred at 12:47 p.m. in the 10600 block of Harpenden Avenue, south of Stockdale Highway and west of Old River Road.

The thief is described as white, 35 to 45 years old, with brown hair, police said. Surveillance images of him and his vehicle, a newer-model black Mitsubishi four-door SUV, have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Billdt at 326-3561 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.