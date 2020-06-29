Man stabs woman, then turns knife on himself in East Bakersfield, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a man and a woman are listed as critical after he allegedly stabbed her and attempted to cut his own throat in East Bakersfield.

Police said officers were called to the 300 block of South Owens Street for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found the two with knife wounds. Police said they received the call from one of the couple’s children who said the man stabbed the woman with a pocket knife.

The woman’s wounds were described as moderate, the man’s wounds were described as major. Both were taken to a hospital and are listed as critical.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are several numbers you can call, including the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault at 661-322-0931.