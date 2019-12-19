UPDATE: Man arrested in Oildale stabbing

UPDATE: KCSO announced it has arrested 40-year-old Jonathan Rosson on suspicion of attempted murder. He was arrested in the area of Olive and Knudsen drives.

A man seriously injured in a stabbing in Oildale this morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8:25 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 400 block of El Tejon Avenue after getting a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, the deputies found a man with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, KCSO said.