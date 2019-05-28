Man stabbed at Buena Vista Golf Course

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A man was stabbed over the weekend at Buena Vista Golf Course, deputies said.

Early Saturday, deputies were called to a report of a stabbing outside the clubhouse on Golf Course Road. Reports indicated more than 200 juveniles at the scene at about 12:20 a.m.

When deputies arrived, the party had dispersed and people were fleeing the area. Sheriff’s officials said a crime scene was found in the parking lot, but there were no victims or suspects, and very little witness information was available.

Deputies later learned the victim, 20, was taken by personal vehicle to a nearby hospital where he was treated for stab wounds that were not life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.