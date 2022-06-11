BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a shooting Friday evening in Edwards, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and emergency crews were called to the 18100 block of Avenue B north of Edwards Air Force Base at around 7:40 p.m. Deputies found a man lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A KCSO spokesperson said a person of interest was detained for questioning, but it wasn’t clear if he was arrested. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.