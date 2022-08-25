BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.

Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the suspects who entered a home in the area to commit a robbery.

The department said the resident who fatally shot Marquez has cooperated with their investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm manner and cause of death, according to the coroner’s office.