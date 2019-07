BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot in late June has died and his death is being investigated as suspicious, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was found shot the evening of June 30 in the 600 block of Belle Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials. He was taken to a local hospital and died July 6.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.