Man shot in leg in East Bakersfield Wednesday night

A man was shot in the leg in East Bakersfield Wednesday night, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies were called to the 700 block of Knotts Street at 11:16 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man suffering a non-lifethreatening injury from a gunshot wound to his leg, sheriff's officials said.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, and deputies located shell casings. The suspect was driving a silver or gray four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima, according to sheriff's officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office a 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.