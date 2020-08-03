Man shot in Delano Jack in the Box drive-thru line

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot while waiting in the drive-thru line at Jack in the Box in Delano Monday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO says the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Jack in the Box on County Line Road. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to contact Detective Bryan De Haan or Sergeant Steve Sanchez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at (559) 733-6218. You can also send anonymous information by sending a text to 1-800-TIPNOW or sending an e-mail to TCSO@tipnow.com.