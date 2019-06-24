Man shot dead inside of parked car

A man was shot dead inside of a car Sunday night.

KCSO says deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 5700 block of Garber Way just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived they found a man who had been shot several times inside of a parked car.

People inside of a white pickup truck possibly fired at least ten rounds at the man, according to deputies.

The man was taken to the hospital but died.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.