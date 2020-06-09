Man shot and killed after carjacking off duty deputy’s car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A series of criminal events led to the deadly shooting of a man by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy on northbound highway 99 north of white lane Sunday morning.​

It started at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office, when Juan Carlos Alvarez, 24, burglarized a home and stole a car in the 3600 Block of Eisenhower Avenue. ​

Police say Alvarez had been seen harassing neighbors in that neighborhood before that.​

Bakersfield police offers were dispatched to investigate.​ A few blocks down the street Alvarez then crashed the stolen car.​

According to KCSO, he then ran onto highway 99 north of White Lane.​

He stopped a car traveling north, entered the car, and attempted to steal it without realizing the driver was an off-duty deputy.​

A physical struggle then ensued and the deputy shot Alvarez.

He died of his injuries at the scene.

The deputy involved suffered minor injuries. His name has not yet been released. He has been placed on routine administrative leave. ​

Anyone with any information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110​.