Man severely injured in collision near Park at River Walk in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man suffered life-threatening injuries from a crash Saturday night on Stockdale Highway in Southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Buena Vista Road near the Park at River Walk. Officials say officers found a passenger in one of the vehicles was severely injured. He was hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

The department said the man was a passenger in a vehicle that ran a red light heading southbound on Buena Vista Road and collided in the intersection with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Stockdale Highway. Neither alcohol, drugs or speed appear to be factors in the crash, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.