Man sets up memorial for veterans outside his Bakersfield home

A man is honoring those who died serving overseas with a small tribute in front of his own Southwest Bakersfield home.

Peter Tovar says he grew up in Wasco and many of the names in his display are of people from there as well.

He says his display includes his own brother, who died in Vietnam before he turned 21.

Tovar did not join the military himself but respects those who did.

“I’m just an American citizen who loves his country and respects every single guy that has ever worn a set of dog tags,” he said.

Tovar says some of the families of these men may not know about the display. He said he hopes it does not startle them because he just wanted to pay tribute to them.